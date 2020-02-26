SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Announces — Dividend of $1.71

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.7119 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

SAP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. SAP has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SAP to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.90. 802,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,742. SAP has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.