Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Down 37.1% in February

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the January 30th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

STSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of STSA traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $150,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,308,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

