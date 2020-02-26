SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.86. 31,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

