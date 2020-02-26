SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,168.57 ($41.68).

A number of research firms have commented on SDR. Citigroup cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,122 ($41.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,302.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,137.24. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 52 week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.76.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

