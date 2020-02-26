Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

