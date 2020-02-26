Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,520 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $63,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 41,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

