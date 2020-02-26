Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,885 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $29,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.