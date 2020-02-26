Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,859 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 924,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 732,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

