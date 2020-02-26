SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $8,622.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $8,622.00 and $11.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.