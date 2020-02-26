Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.89% of Seaboard worth $242,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 225.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,608.93 on Wednesday. Seaboard Corp has a 12 month low of $3,538.00 and a 12 month high of $4,743.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

