Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 595,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,523. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

