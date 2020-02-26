Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 6,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,068. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

