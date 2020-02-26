SelfSell (SSC) Price Hits $0.0003

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. SelfSell has a market cap of $118,556.00 and approximately $12,012.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

