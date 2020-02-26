Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after acquiring an additional 68,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 909,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.07.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,405. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $117.74 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.96.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

