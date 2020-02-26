Semux Trading Down 10.2% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $31,750.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030946 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002894 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002165 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000473 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

