Sentient Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $765,465.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $765,465.00 and approximately $12,618.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00953369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00205609 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00328485 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

