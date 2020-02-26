Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $4.17 million and $3.73 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, GDAC, Upbit and Bibox. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023960 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006158 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX, Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

