Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $39,490.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

