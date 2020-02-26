Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.11

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

SRV traded up A$0.21 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$4.16 ($2.95). The company had a trading volume of 57,523 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $402.76 million and a PE ratio of 74.29. Servcorp has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.86) and a one year high of A$4.96 ($3.52). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Servcorp alerts:

Servcorp Company Profile

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.