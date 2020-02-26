Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $2,872,608.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 55,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $2,872,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SCI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

