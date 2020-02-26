ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.74.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.52. The stock had a trading volume of 726,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.75. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,598 shares of company stock worth $38,812,696. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

