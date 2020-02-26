Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,372.89 ($31.21).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,920 ($25.26) to GBX 2,320 ($30.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,578 ($33.91) on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,642 ($34.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,580.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

