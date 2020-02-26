Shardul Shah Sells 69,743 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $3,085,430.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DDOG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 2,816,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,311,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,916,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

