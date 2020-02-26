SHIELD Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $89,421.00 and $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,682.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.38 or 0.02494548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.03648211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00684019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00791131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00086753 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00579385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

