ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Update

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the January 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $73.60.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

