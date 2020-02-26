Shopify (SHOP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP):

2/14/2020 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $400.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $485.00 to $575.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $465.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $340.00 to $585.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $630.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $481.00.

2/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/12/2020 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $365.00.

2/12/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $385.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Shopify had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

1/28/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2020 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $330.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Shopify was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Shopify had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Shopify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $495.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from robust performance of platforms such as Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet requirements of a dynamic retail environment, which in turn will bolster merchant base. Further, international expansion efforts and innovative expansion of services augurs well. 6 River Systems buyout is expected to boost growth of Shopify’s fulfillment network. However, increasing investments on product development and platform are likely to limit margin expansion.”

1/21/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $385.00 to $485.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from to .

1/15/2020 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $370.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Shopify is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Shopify had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $466.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.11 and a 200 day moving average of $379.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.23 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

