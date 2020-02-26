Short Interest in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Grows By 250.0%

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

1347 Property Insurance stock remained flat at $$5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. 1347 Property Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of 1347 Property Insurance worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

