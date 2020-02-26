Short Interest in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Expands By 283.6%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, an increase of 283.6% from the January 30th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 147,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,703. Alio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,259,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 7.39% of Alio Gold worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alio Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

