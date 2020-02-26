Short Interest in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Increases By 200.0%

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of AMCON Distributing worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of DIT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

