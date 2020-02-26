Short Interest in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Expands By 59.2%

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 772,600 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the January 30th total of 485,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXE. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anixter International by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after acquiring an additional 95,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anixter International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,077,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth $73,042,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Anixter International by 1,961.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 471,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.26. 383,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,908. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

