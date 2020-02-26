Short Interest in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Declines By 35.7%

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 30th total of 9,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,417,371 shares of company stock valued at $215,329,357. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $70,716,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,318,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,996,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

