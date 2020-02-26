Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Decreases By 53.6%

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the January 30th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ARTL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.