Short Interest in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Increases By 85.7%

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 30th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 64,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,997. Atento has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atento by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 272,834 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atento in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

ATTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atento has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

