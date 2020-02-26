Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Increases By 64.2%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the January 30th total of 236,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $679,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 62.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $611,000. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 312,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,074. The company has a market capitalization of $718.75 million, a PE ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 1.99%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.