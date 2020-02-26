Short Interest in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Rises By 177.8%

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 177.8% from the January 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNW. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNW stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 67,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,734. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.