Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expands By 163.3%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the January 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

BMO traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 773,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,383. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,452,000 after acquiring an additional 386,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

