Short Interest in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Grows By 56.3%

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 30th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,821,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,703. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.