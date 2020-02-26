Short Interest in Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expands By 57.2%

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the January 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129. The company has a market capitalization of $198.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPRN. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

