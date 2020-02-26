Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expands By 40.4%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the January 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BayCom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BayCom by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 39,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,545. BayCom has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $287.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.36.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. Research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

