Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Grows By 56.6%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,070,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the January 30th total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,031,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,594,000 after acquiring an additional 199,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 225,525 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 88,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 816.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 149,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,646. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.