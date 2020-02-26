Short Interest in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Drops By 59.9%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the January 30th total of 295,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BOXL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. 68,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 5.26. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 188.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.51% of Boxlight worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Boxlight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.