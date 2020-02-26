Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Declines By 33.9%

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 30th total of 31,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 89,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,203. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

