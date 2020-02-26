Short Interest in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Rises By 161.5%

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the January 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BVSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 17,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,321. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.35. BroadVision has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

In related news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc acquired 144,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $415,257.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BroadVision stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.99% of BroadVision worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

