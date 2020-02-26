Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Increases By 97.5%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the January 30th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BSQR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.84. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.35% of BSQUARE worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

