Short Interest in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Decreases By 39.3%

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the January 30th total of 156,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,882,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CABA traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. 32,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,295. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

