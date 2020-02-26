Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Decreases By 72.7%

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the January 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,600. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.00% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

