Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rises By 50.5%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.46. 775,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,118. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,441,000 after acquiring an additional 307,416 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

