Short Interest in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Grows By 41.7%

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 30th total of 853,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Chimerix news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $65,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,035 shares of company stock worth $85,089. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 654,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 743,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 847,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 273,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 488,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,843. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 1,162.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

