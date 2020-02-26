Short Interest in China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Drops By 64.5%

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the January 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCRC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,739. China Customer Relations Centers has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

