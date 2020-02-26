Short Interest in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Declines By 67.8%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the January 30th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIFS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,308. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

